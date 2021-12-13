PPP Pres. Nominee's Wife Offers Apology for Stirring Public Anxiety, Fatigue

Photo : YONHAP News

The wife of main opposition People Power Party presidential candidate Yoon Suk Yeol has offered her regrets for rousing public distress, without recognizing wrongdoing.Speaking to reporters outside her office in Seoul's Seocho district on Wednesday, Kim Keon-hee was asked whether she was willing to apologize amid public anger over allegations she had falsified credentials in a past job application.She said regardless of whether the allegations are true, she is sorry for causing public concern.As for when she plans to engage in her husband's presidential campaign, she said she has nothing to say regarding the matter.The remarks come a day after a local broadcaster reported that Kim had exaggerated or falsified her credentials on a resume when applying for a teaching position at Suwon Women's University in 2007.The PPP candidate later responded by saying his wife's remarks were appropriate.He told reporters on the campaign trail that, even if the ruling camp's offensive is orchestrated and feels unfair, it is right to be apologetic if there is any insufficiency in the eyes of the public.