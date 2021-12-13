Menu Content

Economy

Senior US Official Visits S. Korea to Boost Economic Ties

Written: 2021-12-16 08:30:16Updated: 2021-12-16 10:30:02

Photo : KBS News

A senior U.S. official in charge of economic and trade policy arrived in South Korea on Wednesday for a three-day trip.

Jose Fernandez, undersecretary of state for economic growth, energy and the environment, will begin his trip by attending the South Korea-U.S. joint public-private economic forum on Thursday in Seoul.

Fernandez and his South Korean counterpart Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-moon are scheduled to give a welcome speech at the forum, which will be held in a hybrid format with virtual and in-person participants. 

The undersecretary will then meet with high-ranking officials from the finance and trade ministries in Seoul. 
 
On Friday, he will meet with Vice Foreign Minister Choi for the sixth Senior Economic Dialogue to discuss ways to enhance cooperation in supply chains, science and technology, infrastructure, COVID-19 vaccines, climate change and energy.  

During the stay, Fernandez will reportedly meet with a number of government officials and industry figures from the infrastructure, construction, electronics, battery and bio sectors.
