Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in returned home on Wednesday after a four-day state visit to Australia.During the trip, Moon held a summit with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and met with Australian business leaders to discuss cooperation in supply chains.The president reportedly received reports on South Korea's COVID-19 situation frequently during the trip.He is now expected to check the virus situation and focus on establishing related measures to contain the spread, as the government is set to announce tougher social distancing measures on Thursday.Attention is being drawn on whether Moon will issue any statement on the new measures, confusion about vaccination of teenagers and compensation for small business owners impacted by the pandemic.