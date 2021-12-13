Lambert: US Committed to Singapore Declaration

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior U.S. diplomat said on Wednesday that the United States is committed to the Singapore Declaration signed by the leaders of the U.S. and North Korea.Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Japan and Korea Mark Lambert made the remarks on Wednesday in a webinar hosted by the Los Angeles World Affairs Council and Town Hall, a non-profit organization.Lambert said that the U.S. is committed to the framework that was laid out in Singapore, calling on the North to return to dialogue.In June 2018, then U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held a historic summit in Singapore.In the declaration after the summit, Trump and Kim identified several objectives including a new U.S.-North Korea relationship, peace on the Korean Peninsula, and "complete denuclearization."Lambert said that Washington has no hostile intent to North Korea and it will go anywhere at any time for dialogue, but unfortunately, it is not making any progress.