Private Gatherings Limited to 4, Business Curfew Reinstated

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has decided to tighten caps on private gatherings to four nationwide and revive a 9 p.m. curfew on business hours for restaurants and cafes.Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum announced the tougher social distancing rules on Thursday at a government meeting on the COVID-19 response in Seoul.Starting Saturday, up to four people can gather for private meetings nationwide and restaurants and cafes can operate until 9 p.m.Up to four fully vaccinated people can gather at restaurants and cafes, while unvaccinated people should visit alone, or use take-out or delivery services.Entertainment facilities vulnerable to virus risks as well as restaurants and cafes should close at 9 p.m., while movie theaters, concert halls and internet cafes are allowed to operate until 10 p.m.The prime minister said the toughened rules will be in place until January 2 and the government will reassess the virus situation at the end of the year.