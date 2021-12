Photo : YONHAP News

An earthquake with a magnitude of two-point-three occurred in South Gyeongsang Province on Wednesday.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), the quake was reported about 15 kilometers northwest of Geochang County at 10:02 p.m.The depth of the epicenter was estimated at ten kilometers.The weather agency assessed that the tremor was not an aftershock of a four-point-nine-magnitude earthquake that struck waters near Jeju Island the previous day.The latest tremor was recorded at a maximum level of four on the seismic intensity scale in South Gyeongsang Province, while North Chungcheong Province recorded two.Fire authorities in South Gyeongsang Province said they received 15 reports from people who felt the quake. The KMA said that people in areas close to the quake might have felt it and urged caution.