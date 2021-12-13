Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Daily COVID-19 Cases at 7,622, Critical Patients Near 1,000

Written: 2021-12-16 09:49:59Updated: 2021-12-16 10:42:05

Daily COVID-19 Cases at 7,622, Critical Patients Near 1,000

Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities reported over seven-thousand new COVID-19 cases for the second straight day, with the number of critically ill patients nearing one-thousand. 

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Thursday that seven-thousand-622 cases were compiled throughout the previous day, bringing the cumulative total to 544-thousand-117. 

The daily tally fell by about 220 from a day ago, but marks a rise of 520 from a week ago. A total of seven-thousand-591 cases were local transmissions while 31 were from overseas.

The number of critically-ill COVID-19 patients hit a new high of 989, exceeding 900 for the third consecutive day. 

With the continued rise of serious cases, 81-point-four percent of ICU beds nationwide were occupied as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, with the rate reaching 87 percent in the capital region. 

Sixty-two more people died of the virus, raising the overall death toll to four-thousand-518. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-83 percent.

The number of omicron infections rose by 20 to 148.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >