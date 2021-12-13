DP Presidential Candidate Apologizes over Son’s Gambling Suspicions

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling Democratic Party(DP) presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung issued an apology after a local newspaper reported that his son is suspected of engaging in illegal gambling.In a statement issued on Thursday, the presidential candidate admitted that the person mentioned in a recent report is indeed his son, explaining that he fell into temptation for a brief period. Lee then offered an apology.Saying that his son deeply regrets his actions, Lee vowed to never let a similar incident occur again and that he will have his son receive treatment.The Chosun Ilbo reported earlier in the day that a person presumed to be Lee’s son posted more than 100 comments related to the sale and purchase of digital poker money on an online community site using a server in the U.S. between January 2019 and July 2020.The paper also said Lee's son allegedly posted comments on visits to offline gambling dens in the Seoul metropolitan area.