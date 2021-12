Photo : YONHAP News

The government will lower classroom density at schools in the capital region and overcrowded schools in other regions to two-thirds starting on Monday, in line with the government's tightened social distancing.According to the education ministry on Thursday, up to three days will be allowed for schools to prepare, and the new density regulation will remain in place until schools begin winter break.First and second grade students at elementary schools will attend everyday, while only three-fourths of third to six graders will be allowed in class at a time.Middle and high schools will keep classroom attendance at below two-thirds. Kindergartens and specialized schools will operate normally.The ministry advised schools to suspend group and outdoor activities, and recommended that year-end events, including graduation ceremonies, be held virtually.