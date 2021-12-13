Report: N. Korea's Black Market Activity Grew during Kim Jong-un's Reign

Photo : Getty Images Bank

North Korea's reliance on the black market better known as jangmadang has grown steadily while the state's economy worsened over the past ten years of Kim Jong-un's rule.According to the unification ministry, North Korea's black market is continuously increasing with private entrepreneurs or smugglers operating under the tacit approval of local authorities accounting for over 37 percent of the economically active population from 2016 to 2020, up by six percentage points from the 2011 to 2015 period.On the other hand, the portion of state-run economic activities dropped from roughly 27 percent to around 24 percent during the same period.The reclusive state's economic indicators worsened, however, since Kim took power ten years ago, with its economy posting minus growth since 2017 and contracting by four-point-five percent last year.North Korea had four-point-four million tons of grain production last year, dropping to the lowest level since Kim took power.