Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said South Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation is very important in light of security tensions in the east Asian region.When asked about his general thoughts on South Korea, he told reporters that South Korea is an important neighbor that has deep relations with Japan on various levels such as the economy and civil exchanges.On the diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics, Kishida reiterated that Japan will make a decision at an appropriate time based on the country's national interest. He added that he has no plans to attend the event.In regards to a possible Japan-North Korea summit should North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attend the Olympics, Kishida said handling North Korea issues and attending the Beijing Games are two separate issues that call for separate review.