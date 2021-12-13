Freezing Temperatures to Engulf Country from Friday, Snow in Forecast

Photo : YONHAP News

The country will see the coldest weather so far this season from Friday, with heavy snow expected in the central and western regions.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) forecast morning lows to range between minus eight to four degrees Celsius on Friday nationwide, with afternoon highs ranging between minus four and six degrees.Temperatures in Seoul will drop to minus five degrees Celsius Friday morning and hit three degrees in the afternoon.The cold spell will last through the weekend, with temperatures in the central regions and parts of North Gyeongsang and North Jeolla provinces dipping to below minus ten degrees on Saturday. The morning low in Seoul will hit minus nine degrees on the same day.Heavy snow is in the forecast from early Friday morning beginning with the western regions. Snow will expand to the southern regions before stopping on Sunday morning.