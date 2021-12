Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has apologized for once again tightening the reins on social distancing protocols.Presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said Thursday that the president made the apology, acknowledging that the government failed to curb a surge in patients with severe symptoms during "living with COVID-19," and admitted that it fell behind in preparing enough hospital beds.President Moon vowed the prompt execution of compensation and relief funds for small business owners who are most affected by the suspension of the scheme.He also said the country will seek to restart the transition after stabilizing the pandemic situation through the re-enforced measures.His remarks follow the government's announcement of tougher distancing rules, which include lowering the private gathering cap to four people and reimposing business curfews.