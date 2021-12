Photo : YONHAP News

A son of ruling Democratic Party(DP) presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung has apologized over a media report that raised suspicion of his taking part in illegal gambling.Lee Dong-ho released a statement via the DP’s election committee on Thursday, saying he offers a heartfelt apology to all those who felt hurt and disappointed by his improper actions.Lee said he feels responsible for what happened, that he is reflecting on his past, and that he will take time to repent, effectively admitting to the allegations.The Chosun Ilbo earlier raised the allegations based on comments on a pokers community website, which it presumed was posted by Lee Jae-myung’s son.According to the DP candidate's campaign officials, the 29-year-old son played online poker for around one and a half years until July 2020 but has not done so since then.