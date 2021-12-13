PPP Candidate Stresses Facts over Wife's Academic Credential Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition People Power Party(PPP) presidential candidate Yoon Suk Yeol says he and his wife feel apologetic regarding a controversy surrounding her but came short of issuing a formal apology.In a meeting with reporters on Thursday, Yoon was asked whether he intends to apologize to the public over allegations she had falsified credentials in past job applications.He said he and his wife always feel remorse for not living up to the public's expectations. However, the candidate stressed that facts should be first made clear before he makes an apology, adding that making such a statement without knowing why would be insincere.While pledging to check related facts regarding the allegations, Yoon also said it was wrong in the first place to give ammunition for a political offense from the ruling bloc.Yoon’s wife, Kim Keon-hee, acknowledged that she falsely claimed winning an award while applying for a position as visiting professor in 2007 in an interview with YTN, but said she wanted to stand out in the hiring process, and if that is a sin, that is a sin.