Assets held by an average household in the nation posted a record high annual growth to over 500 million won due to skyrocketing real estate prices.According to a joint survey by Statistics Korea, Bank of Korea and Financial Supervisory Service on Thursday, the average household asset as of late March reached 502-point-53 million won, up 12-point-eight percent from the same month last year.It is the highest on-year growth since the agencies began compiling the survey. The lion's share of the increase was due to a hike in home prices.While the average value of actual assets owned by households rose 14-point-eight percent from last year to 367-point-08 million won, the average value of their houses outpaced the gains, jumping 20-point-seven percent to 228-point-76 million won.