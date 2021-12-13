Menu Content

New Naval Chief Vows Efforts to Secure Lightweight Aircraft Carrier

2021-12-16

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s new naval chief has pledged to make every effort regarding a project to secure a lightweight aircraft carrier. 

Navy Chief of Staff Kim Jung-soo made his vow during his inauguration ceremony presided by Defense Minister Suh Wook on Thursday. 

Kim said a lightweight aircraft carrier will be a national strategic asset and a culmination of inter-service operations. 

He then stressed the Navy’s efforts to be resolute in its achieving progress on the project and seek a balanced development of multi-dimensional forces, including the next-generation submarine, maritime surveillance aircraft and unmanned forces. 

The construction of a 30-thousand-ton aircraft carrier, which will be the country’s first such vessel, was officially confirmed as part of a five-year military development plan announced in August 2019. 

A seven-point-two billion won worth bill aimed at financing the design of the carrier passed parliament earlier this month as part of the next year’s budget plan.
