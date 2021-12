Photo : YONHAP News

An earthquake with a magnitude of three-point-two occurred in waters off Jeju Island on Friday as aftershocks recur following a four-point-nine magnitude quake three days ago.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), the quake was reported in waters 38 kilometers west-southwest of the island's Seogwipo region at 6:22 a.m. The depth of the epicenter was estimated at 18 kilometers.The weather agency said the tremor is the 18th and biggest secondary shock of Tuesday's earthquake.No damage has been reported. The KMA said aftershocks will continue until the quake's recovery period ends.Including the latest tremor, 67 quakes with a magnitude of two or higher have struck the Korean Peninsula so far this year.