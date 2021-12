Photo : YONHAP News

The United States kept North Korea on its list of state sponsors of terrorism, citing the country's lack of action to address "historical support for acts of international terrorism."The U.S. State Department issued its 2020 country reports on terrorism, designating North Korea as a state sponsor of terrorism, along with Iran, Syria and Cuba.North Korea was put on the list in 1988 after the bombing of a Korean Airlines flight in 1987, and delisted in 2008, but was put back on the list in 2017.The State Department said that in 2017 the secretary of state determined North Korea had repeatedly provided support for acts of international terrorism since its state sponsor of terrorism designation was rescinded in 2008.It added that the North also has failed to take action to address historical support for acts of international terrorism.