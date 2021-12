Photo : YONHAP News

Defense Minister Suh Wook has embarked on a tour to Guam, Thailand and Singapore to discuss defense cooperation with the countries.According to the Defense Ministry on Thursday, Suh headed to the U.S. territory of Guam to visit the South Korean Navy Cruise Training Task Group and encourage South Korean sailors. The 540-strong group, including 152 cadets, is currently staying on the island.On Sunday, Suh will fly to Thailand for a four-day visit and hold talks with Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, who doubles as defense minister.During the trip, Suh plans to visit the Fourth Wing of the Royal Thai Air Force, which operates T-50 advanced trainer jets imported from South Korea.The minister will then visit Singapore from next Wednesday to Friday for talks with his counterpart, Ng Eng Hen, to discuss defense cooperation and exchanges.