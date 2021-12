Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in is set to hold a summit with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to discuss cooperation and ties between the two nations.President Moon will sit down for talks with the Uzbek president on Friday morning, then have lunch and dinner together. President Mirziyoyev arrived in the country for a three-day state visit the previous day.Moon and Mirziyoyev are expected to discuss ways to deepen a special strategic partnership between the two nations, in particular in the pursuit of a bilateral trade agreement, stable supply chains and cooperation in healthcare.The planned summit will be the fourth between the two leaders, including the 2019 summit held during Moon's state visit to Uzbekistan.The top office said that the summit will be Moon's last this year.