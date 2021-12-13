Daily COVID-19 Cases at 7,435, Critical Patients at 971

Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities reported over seven-thousand new COVID-19 cases for the third straight day on Friday, with the number of critically-ill patients near one-thousand.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said that seven-thousand-435 cases were compiled throughout the previous day, bringing the cumulative total to 551-thousand-551.The daily tally fell by 187 from a day ago, but marks a rise of 414 from a week ago.The number of critically-ill COVID-19 patients marked 971, down 18 from the previous day when it hit a record 989. The figure remained above 900 for the fourth consecutive day.With the continued rise of serious cases, 81-point-nine percent of ICU beds nationwide were occupied as of 5 p.m. Thursday, with the rate reaching 87 percent in the capital region.Seventy-three more people died of the virus, raising the overall death toll to four-thousand-591. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-83 percent.Of the new infections, 74-hundred are local transmissions, while 35 were from overseas. The capital region accounted for 75 percent of local infections. The number of omicron infections rose by three to 151.Starting Saturday, up to four people can gather for private meetings nationwide and restaurants and cafes can operate until 9 p.m.