Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Justice Ministry to Deliberate on Presidential Pardon Recommendations

Written: 2021-12-17 11:14:03Updated: 2021-12-17 15:50:08

Justice Ministry to Deliberate on Presidential Pardon Recommendations

Photo : YONHAP News

The Justice Ministry will decide next week on a list of people convicted of crimes who will be recommended for presidential pardons ahead of the new year. 

According to legal circles on Friday, Justice Minister Park Beom-kye will convene a meeting of the ministry’s pardons committee next Monday and Tuesday. 

Once the committee comes up with the list, the justice minister will give a related briefing to President Moon Jae-in and then the president will make the decision to exercise his right to grant special pardons following a Cabinet meeting. 

The list is expected to mostly include people who are behind bars for minor crimes. 

Politicians, including former presidents Lee Myung-bak and Park Geun-hye, as well as Lee Jae-yong, the de facto leader of Samsung Group, are unlikely to be included on the list, which is expected to be disclosed at the end of the month. 

These pardons will be Moon’s last before the end of his term in May next year. The incumbent government has granted special pardons on four occasions.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >