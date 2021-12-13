N. Korean Media Urges Absolute Trust in Kim Jong-un on 10th Anniv. of Father's Death

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea's state media called for absolute trust in and loyalty towards regime leader Kim Jong-un, commemorating the tenth anniversary of his father and predecessor Kim Jong-il's passing on Friday.In a front-page editorial, the ruling Workers' Party mouthpiece Rodong Sinmun touted the late leader's defense of autonomy and the right to development, and advancement in national construction through his revolutionary doctrine.The paper urged people to have absolute faith in his son and current leader Kim Jong-un, and completely entrust him with their fate and future, while ensuring his safety and authority.Since the first anniversary of his father's death, Kim Jong-un has paid tribute at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun each year, where the bodies of his grandfather, regime founder Kim Il-sung, and father lie in state.While the North's state media have yet to report on Kim's visit this year, Pyongyang could hold a massive public event as it usually marks every fifth and tenth anniversary on a larger scale.