Photo : YONHAP News

The government will restrict gatherings for religious facilities starting on Saturday, as part of tightening social distancing amid the latest resurgence of COVID-19.According to health authorities on Friday, 30 percent of a facility’s max capacity, with the cap set at 299 people, is allowed to attend regular religious services, regardless of vaccination status.If fully vaccinated, 70 percent will be allowed.Currently, up to 50 percent is permitted regardless of vaccination, with 100 percent allowed if fully vaccinated or with proof of negativity on a PCR test. The stricter rules will be in place from Saturday until January 2.Small gatherings for religious purposes will be limited to a maximum of four people that are fully vaccinated in accordance with nationwide private gathering restrictions.