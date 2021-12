Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling Democratic Party(DP) presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung said his son has denied ever paying for sexual services.Speaking to reporters at party headquarters on Friday, Lee, who earlier apologized for his son's alleged gambling, said that his son swore he never paid for sex and that as a parent, he can only believe him.This comes amid allegations that Lee's son posted messages on an online poker community website, advising others not to visit a massage parlor in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, known to offer illegal sexual services.Regarding the gambling allegations, Lee said he believes that his son lost in total around ten million won after betting with electronic cash, and that he likely owes banks some money.