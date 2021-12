Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition People Power Party(PPP) presidential candidate Yoon Suk Yeol is reportedly considering issuing an official apology amid allegations that his wife lied about her work experience.While Yoon kept silent when reporters asked him for his position on Friday, he is reportedly waiting to confirm the related facts first.The party election committee is also being cautious as the allegations surround not the candidate himself, but his wife.There are, however, growing calls for an apology before it is too late. Kim Chong-in, the general chairman of the committee, said the sooner, the better, adding that he predicts Yoon will apologize once he has all the facts.PPP leader Lee Jun-seok said on a local radio program that Yoon should swiftly determine the scope of his apology.