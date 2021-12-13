Menu Content

Outfielder Kim Jae-hwan Signs 11.5 Bln Won Deal to Stay with Doosan Bears

Written: 2021-12-17 15:17:05Updated: 2021-12-17 15:20:29

Free agent outfielder Kim Jae-hwan has signed a four-year contract worth eleven-point-five billion won to stay with the Doosan Bears.

The Bears announced the deal Friday with Kim agreeing to a five-point-five billion won salary over four years along with a five-point-five billion won signing bonus and 500 million won in incentives.

It makes him the third-highest paid free agent of all time in the Korea Baseball Organization(KBO), tied with Kim Hyun-soo of the LG Twins. 

Kim debuted with the Bears in 2008 and as its leading hitter, has had 201 home runs and 722 RBIs with a .296 batting average over eleven years. 

The club said it focused efforts on retaining the 33-year-old slugger in negotiations.
