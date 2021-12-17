President Moon Gave Order to Raise Relief Payout to 1 Mln Won

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office said certain details of the latest COVID-19 relief for three-point-two small business owners facing social distancing curbs were ordered by President Moon Jae-in.Speaking on a KBS radio program Friday, senior presidential secretary for public communication Park Soo-hyun said that Moon gave instructions to raise the government-proposed 700-thousand won to one million won each, and to hand out the funds within the year.This implies that at the president's directive, the amount was increased and the payment time sped up.Park said 900 billion won from a small business promotion fund will be used to provide the one million won stipend by the end of the year to 900-thousand people whose restaurant and cafe operations face curfews.He said the remaining payments amounting to two-point-three trillion won will take place in January using emergency funds allocated for next year. Park reaffirmed the stance that another supplementary budget is not under review for now.