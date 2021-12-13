Menu Content

PPP Pres. Candidate Apologizes for Wife's False Credential Allegations

Written: 2021-12-17 15:51:58Updated: 2021-12-17 16:56:42

Main opposition People Power Party presidential candidate Yoon Suk Yeol has apologized over allegations his wife falsified her credentials while applying for a job. 

At party headquarters Friday following a fundraising campaign, Yoon met with reporters and began to read a written statement he had prepared, saying he is sorry for causing public concern. 

He said that regardless of the reasons, inaccurately stating credentials and causing controversy itself goes against the values of fairness and common sense that he has always expounded.

The former chief prosecutor said he will not forget what the public expects from him, emphasizing that the principles and standards he maintained in the past must also apply to himself, his family and the people around him.

Yoon said he humbly accepts public criticism related to his wife and promised to approach people with more humility.
