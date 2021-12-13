Snow Expected for Capital, Central, Western Regions on Sat.

Photo : YONHAP News

Heavy snow is expected to hit the greater capital region on Saturday.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) on Friday forecast snow for the central and western areas including the Seoul metropolitan area the next day citing simultaneous inflow of warm air from continental anticyclone and humid air from sea waters.Most of the snow will concentrate between 2 and 6 p.m. After a few hours of respite, snowfall will resume at around 12 a.m. Sunday and continue for several more hours.The weather agency said the snow will come in large flakes, adding that it will pile up to about three to eight centimeters in Seoul, inland areas of Gyeonggi Province and Gangwon Province while forecasting one to five centimeters for other central and western regions.Morning lows on Saturday will hover between minus 16 degrees and minus three degrees Celsius while afternoon highs will range between minus one degree and five degrees.