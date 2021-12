Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has paid a visit to the mausoleum where the remains of his father and predecessor Kim Jong-il lie in state, marking the 10th anniversary of his passing.The North Korean Central Television reported Friday that a central memorial assembly was held in Pyongyang earlier in the day, airing recorded video footages of the event.Kim Jong-un was in attendance at Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, where embalmed bodies of his his father and his grandfather and the North's founder Kim Il-sung are enshrined.He has paid tributes at the palace every year since the commemorative event for his father was first held in 2012.It is the second time the North held a central memorial event to mark Kim Jong-il’s death following the previous one held five years ago.