Emergency Response System Set off over Heavy Snow in Jeolla, Chungcheong

Photo : YONHAP News

The government on Friday mobilized the emergency response system to deal with heavy snow pelting Chungcheong and Jeolla provinces for several hours in the day.The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters said that it activated the system while raising the crisis alert from “attention” to “caution” at 3:35 p.m. after issuing an advisory on heavy snow for the central and western provinces.It is the first time this winter authorities initiated the emergency system over thick snow.The headquarters requested cooperation from central and regional governments on snow removal operation and urged constant monitoring to ensure that roads remain clear of snow and ice.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), up to seven-point-seven centimeters of snow was recorded in Jeolla provinces as of 4 p.m. Friday with heavy snow also hitting South Chungcheong Province, Jeju and Ulleung Island.