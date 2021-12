Photo : YONHAP News

Pyongyang state media report North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attended a memorial event for his father Kim Jong-il on the 10th anniversary of his death Friday.According to North Korean state television, the memorial event took place at the square of the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, the mausoleum commemorating the North's former leaders, in Pyongyang.Kim was reported to have been accompanied by top party and military officials, including Choe Ryong-hae, chairman of the standing committee, and Jo Yong-won, the leader's close aide and secretary for organizational affairs of the ruling party's Central Committee.Kim Jong-il died on Dec. 17, 2011, after having ruled the reclusive regime since the death of his father and the nation's founder, Kim Il-sung, in 1994. Kim Jong-un, the third son of the late leader, took power after his father died.