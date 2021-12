Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases remain above seven thousand while critical cases hit a new high as social distancing measures are reintroduced nationwide.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Saturday 73-hundred-14 infections were reported throughout Friday, 121 fewer than the previous day but 338 more than last Friday. It was the fourth straight day with over seven thousand cases reported.The number of critically ill patients has topped one thousand for the first time ever, rising by 45 to reach one-thousand-16.Friday also saw 53 fatalities, raising the accumulated death toll to four-thousand-210. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-82 percent.Fifteen more omicron cases have been confirmed, raising that total to 166.