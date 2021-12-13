US Senator Urges Biden to Swiftly Nominate Ambassador to S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff has called on President Joe Biden to swiftly nominate an ambassador to South Korea.The senator for Georgia said Friday that he made the call in a letter to Biden.In the letter, he said it's urgent to have a Senate-confirmed ambassador in place to represent the United States and implement U.S. foreign policy from the embassy in Seoul and strengthen relationships with South Korea.He added that the state of Georgia is a major destination for South Korea's foreign direct investment, including major employers in strategic industries such as batteries, renewable energy and autos.He said Kia, SK Battery and Hanwha Q Cells have a significant footprint in Georgia, employing thousands of Georgians and representing billions of dollars of investment.The senator said the U.S. needs a permanent ambassador to support collective efforts to strengthen these commercial ties in industries critical to U.S. national security, energy independence and sustainability.NBC News on Friday cited multiple current and former administration officials as saying the Biden administration’s delay in nominating an ambassador to Seoul is causing tension between the two long-standing allies.