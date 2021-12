Photo : YONHAP News

"My Universe," BTS' collaboration single with British rock band Coldplay, remains on the UK Official Singles Chart Top 100 for a 12th straight week.According to the chart unveiled Friday, the song fell six notches this week, coming in at number 92.Released on September 24, "My Universe" debuted at No. 3 on the Official Singles Chart.The English song includes Korean lyrics written by BTS members.BTS and Coldplay gave a joint performance for the first time at last month's American Music Awards.