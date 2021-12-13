N. Korea Denounces G7 Statement as Intervention in Internal Affairs

Photo : Getty Images Bank

North Korea has slammed a recent Group of Seven (G7) statement which urged the country to abandon nuclear weapons and refrain from provocation, calling it an act of intervention in internal affairs.The North's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday on its website that the G7 denounced the country's righteous defense reinforcement as provocation, which constitutes an aggressive violation of sovereignty and an act of intervention in internal affairs of another country.In a chair statement released after the G7 foreign and development ministers' meeting held a week ago in Britain, the G7 nations reaffirmed the goal of the complete, verifiable and irreversible abandonment of all of the North's weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs in accordance with relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.They also repeated their call on North Korea to "refrain from provocative actions" and to engage in a diplomatic process.Accusing the United States and western nations for their alleged unfair double standards on arms development, Pyongyang said the G7 should focus more on addressing their economic issues.