S. Korea's House Price Growth Highest in Q3 among 56 Countries

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's house price growth rate was the highest among some 60 countries in the third quarter.According to the Global House Price Index by the London-based property consultancy Knight Frank on Sunday, South Korea's house prices grew 23-point-nine percent in the July-September period from a year earlier.It marks the highest annual growth rate in real terms among 56 countries and territories tracked by the index.Sweden ranked second with 17-point-eight percent, followed by New Zealand with 17 percent, Turkey and Australia.In nominal terms, Turkey marked the highest rate with 35-point-five percent, followed by South Korea with 26-point-four percent.South Korea's house price growth in nominal terms accelerated from five-point-eight percent in the first quarter to six-point-eight percent and over 26 percent in the third quarter.House prices in the 56 countries grew by an average of nine-point-four percent in the third quarter.