Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

S. Korea's House Price Growth Highest in Q3 among 56 Countries

Written: 2021-12-19 12:30:03Updated: 2021-12-19 13:34:31

S. Korea's House Price Growth Highest in Q3 among 56 Countries

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's house price growth rate was the highest among some 60 countries in the third quarter.

According to the Global House Price Index by the London-based property consultancy Knight Frank on Sunday, South Korea's house prices grew 23-point-nine percent in the July-September period from a year earlier.

It marks the highest annual growth rate in real terms among 56 countries and territories tracked by the index.

Sweden ranked second with 17-point-eight percent, followed by New Zealand with 17 percent, Turkey and Australia.

In nominal terms, Turkey marked the highest rate with 35-point-five percent, followed by South Korea with 26-point-four percent.

South Korea's house price growth in nominal terms accelerated from five-point-eight percent in the first quarter to six-point-eight percent and over 26 percent in the third quarter.

House prices in the 56 countries grew by an average of nine-point-four percent in the third quarter.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >