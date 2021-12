Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop band BTS has been nominated for the prestigious BRIT Awards for the second consecutive year.The awards' website officially announced the nominees for the 2022 BRIT Awards on Sunday.BTS was nominated for Best International Group like last year, and will compete against ABBA, Maneskin, Silk Sonic and The War On Drugs.The awards ceremony is set for February 8, 2022.The BRIT Awards, first held in 1977, are considered the highest profile music awards in Britain. The awards created the category for international artists in the late 1980s.