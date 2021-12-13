Menu Content

UN Human Rights Office Spokesperson Urges S. Korea to Enact Anti-Discrimination Law

Written: 2021-12-19 12:37:12Updated: 2021-12-19 13:36:24

A spokesperson for the United Nations Human Rights Office has urged the South Korean National Assembly to enact a comprehensive anti-discrimination law.

Spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani said on Friday in a press briefing that the UN Human Rights Office and others have recommended enacting an anti-discrimination law several times, but the National Assembly is not showing an active response.

Shamdasani, however, noted that a positive atmosphere was created for legislation, as an online petition calling for the enactment garnered over 100-thousand signatures in June.

The spokesperson stressed that the adoption of a comprehensive equality law is urgent and should have already been done, calling on the Korean parliament to use the momentum and enact the law.

Anti-discrimination bills have been filed multiple times since 2007 at the National Assembly but never passed the final stage due to opposition from conservative lawmakers and religious group.
