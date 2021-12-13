Presidential Office Refutes Opposition's Criticism of Moon's Australia Trip

Photo : YONHAP News

A presidential secretary has rejected criticism from the political circle regarding President Moon Jae-in's recent visit to Australia.Senior presidential secretary for public communication Park Soo-hyun wrote on social network on Sunday that it is not the right attitude for the country and its people to disparage and speak ill of the president's state visit to Australia.Last week, main opposition People Power Party (PPP) presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol criticized Moon for making the overseas trip with no urgent diplomatic issues and posting a photo on his Facebook page with the Sydney Opera House in the background.A PPP spokesperson also said that Moon was not with the people when their suffering has reached the limit due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.Refuting the criticism, the presidential secretary said that Moon could not postpone the visit due to Australia's repeated requests and achieved the results of enhancing cooperation with resource-rich Australia by securing stable supply chains during the trip.Park added that President Moon on Friday held summit talks with the leader of Uzbekistan as soon as he returned from the Australian trip, and had to prepare for the summit during his homebound flight.