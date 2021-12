Photo : YONHAP News

The number of day laborers has decreased for the seventh consecutive month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.According to Statistics Korea on Sunday, the number of day laborers came to one million-238-thousand in November, down 175-thousand from a year earlier.The drop marks the largest since January, when the figure shrank 232-thousand. The monthly figure also declined for seven straight months since May.The figure dropped in most age groups, but increased by 19-thousand among seniors aged 60 and older. The comparable figure for young people in their 20s marked the largest drop of 72-thousand last month.Day laborers refer to people employed on a temporary basis with less than one month, normally construction workers and assistants in restaurant kitchens.