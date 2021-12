Photo : YONHAP News

Starting Monday, schools in the capital region and overcrowded schools in other regions will halt full time in-person classes and return to a mix of in-person and virtual classes.According to the education ministry, first and second grade students at elementary schools will attend everyday, while only three-fourths of third to six graders will be allowed in class at a time.Middle and high schools will keep classroom attendance at below two-thirds. Kindergartens and specialized schools will operate normally.At elementary schools in Seoul specifically, only four grades per school can attend in-person classes, with first and second grade attending every day. For grades three through six, two can attend online classes while the other two grades will attend in person.The guidelines will be in place until the start of winter vacation.