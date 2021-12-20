Menu Content

Moon to Receive 2022 Policy Briefings from Gov't

Written: 2021-12-20 09:08:33Updated: 2021-12-20 11:43:23

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will receive a series of policy briefings from the government regarding prospective major policies for next year starting Monday.

The presidential office said on Sunday that through the briefings, Moon will go through the achievements made during the past five years of his administration and check the government's policy direction and major policy plans through the end of his term in May 2022.

The top office said that the policy briefings will be submitted by paper in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Separately, ministries will report publicly on five key tasks to focus on until the end of the Moon administration.

A report on the people’s livelihoods will be made on Wednesday, followed by another on peace on the Korean Peninsula on Thursday. 

Next Monday, there will be a briefing on the real estate market, with reports on the Korean New Deal and carbon neutrality, then another on the pandemic response, to follow next Tuesday and Thursday, respectively.
