Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean forward Son Heung-min of the English Premier League's Tottenham Hotspur marked his 300th appearance for his team with a goal.Son netted an equalizer in the second half of a match against Liverpool at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday when his team was trailing 2-1. The match ended in a 2-2 draw.It was Son's seventh goal of the season and celebrated his 300th personal appearance at Tottenham since he joined the team in 2015.The match was Tottenham's first one in about two weeks after the team was hit by an outbreak of COVID-19.