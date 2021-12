Photo : YONHAP News

More than one-point-three million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine produced by a South Korean bio company will roll out of the factory on Monday.The vaccine task force said on Sunday that one-point-38 million doses of the Moderna vaccine manufactured by Samsung Biologics through a production deal will be distributed on Monday afternoon.South Korea earlier agreed to buy 40 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and the Monday batch is part of that deal. It marks the first batch since the food and drug ministry granted approval for the production of the vaccine.The Moderna vaccines used previously in South Korea were imported shipments produced by Moderna.