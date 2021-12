Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean football star Son Heung-min was named Asia's best men’s player of the year by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics(IFFHS).The IFFHS announced the best men and women’s players by continent for 2021 on its website Saturday, naming Son the best men's player in the Asian Football Confederation(AFC).It marks the second time that Son has won the honor.The forward scored 22 goals in the 2020-2021 English Premier League season for Tottenham Hotspur. He has scored seven so far this season.Australia’s Samantha Kerr was named AFC Women’s Player of the Year.