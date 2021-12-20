Daily COVID-19 Cases Fall to 5,318, Critical Patients at 997

Photo : KBS News

Daily new COVID-19 cases fell to about 53-hundred on Monday, with critical cases hovering at around one-thousand.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said Monday that five-thousand-318 infections were reported throughout the previous day, raising the accumulated caseload to 570-thousand-417.The daily tally dropped by 918 from the previous day and almost 500 from a week ago. The drop is attributed to fewer tests over the weekend. The number of critically ill patients marked 997, hovering at around one-thousand for the third straight day.The occupancy rate for intensive care unit beds allotted for critically ill patients nationwide stood at 80-point-nine percent as of 5 p.m. Sunday, with the rate for the capital region at 87-point-eight percent.Fifty-four more people died of the virus, raising the accumulated death toll to four-thousand-776. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-84 percent.The number of omicron infections marked 178, unchanged from the previous day.