Hwang Sun-woo Sets New Nat'l Record in 50m Freestyle, 200m Freestyle Relay

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean swimmer Hwang Sun-woo has set a new national record in the men’s 50-meter freestyle and 200-meter freestyle relay at the world's top short course competition.On the fourth day of the FINA World Short Course Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Sunday, Team Korea set a new national record in the men’s 200-meter freestyle relay with one-minute and 28-point-56 seconds.The team comprising Hwang, Kim Woo-min, Won Young-joon and Lee Ho-jun broke the previous record of one minute and 29-point-34 seconds set in 2017 during the Fifth Asian Indoor Games in Turkmenistan.Hwang also set a new national record in the men’s 50-meter freestyle, completing his first section of the relay event in 21-point-72 seconds.In team events, the record set by the first swimmer in their given section is recognized as a record for an individual event of the same length.Hwang’s record was point-eleven seconds faster than the previous national record set eight years ago by Yang Jung-doo in the Fourth Asian Indoor Games in Incheon.Though Team Korea set a new national record, it failed to advance to the finals after coming in ninth out of 12 teams.